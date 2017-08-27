One dead, two injured in overnight Lexington Co. collision involving moped

Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.More >>
One person is dead and two are being treated in the hospital after an overnight collision in Lexington County.More >>
Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
Authorities say a teen has died after falling out of the bed of a pickup truck being driven by a 15-year-old boy through a South Carolina parking lot.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened in Clarendon County late Saturday night.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Flooding means alligators get in places where they don't belong and can cause trouble where they otherwise wouldn't.More >>
