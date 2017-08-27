One dead, two injured in overnight Lexington Co. collision involving moped

One person is dead and two are being treated in the hospital after an overnight collision in Lexington County.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning on US Highway 321 near Toole Smith Road.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Dodge pickup truck crashed into the back of a moped that was carrying two people causing both of the riders to be thrown from the small motorcycle.

The driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by EMS to a hospital in Richland County. The driver of the moped was not wearing a helmet and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Richland County. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The passenger on the moped was wearing a helmet but died at the scene of the crash from their injuries. Their identity has not been released by the coroner yet.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

