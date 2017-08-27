Teen dies in fall from pickup bed in S Carolina parking lot

SENECA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a teen has died after falling out of the bed of a pickup truck being driven by a 15-year-old boy through a South Carolina parking lot.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said 16-year-old Levi Pinion died from a head injury about an hour after falling to the pavement around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Seneca.

Troopers say charges are pending against the 15-year-old driving the truck, but did not release his name.

Troopers also didn't say how fast the truck was going or what the teen in the back of the pickup was doing just before he fell.

