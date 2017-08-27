Highway Patrol investigates fatal late night collision on I-95

Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Flooding means alligators get in places where they don't belong and can cause trouble where they otherwise wouldn't.More >>
Flooding means alligators get in places where they don't belong and can cause trouble where they otherwise wouldn't.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.More >>
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
Authorities say a teen has died after falling out of the bed of a pickup truck being driven by a 15-year-old boy through a South Carolina parking lot.More >>
Authorities say a teen has died after falling out of the bed of a pickup truck being driven by a 15-year-old boy through a South Carolina parking lot.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened in Clarendon County late Saturday night.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened in Clarendon County late Saturday night.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Flooding means alligators get in places where they don't belong and can cause trouble where they otherwise wouldn't.More >>
Flooding means alligators get in places where they don't belong and can cause trouble where they otherwise wouldn't.More >>
The hiker sustained major burns throughout his body but is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
The hiker sustained major burns throughout his body but is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.More >>
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.More >>