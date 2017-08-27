Highway Patrol investigates fatal late night collision on I-95

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened in Clarendon County late Saturday night.

Troopers say at 11:30 p.m. a car that was stopped in the southbound roadway of Interstate-95 was hit from behind by a freight liner tractor trailer. After being hit, the car went off the left side of the road and hit a cable barrier.

The driver of the car died at the scene of the crash. Their identity has not yet been released from the coroner.

Troopers say the interstate was blocked for a short amount of time due to the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

