Members of SC National Guard deploy to Afghanistan

A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
A firefighter from New Orleans was shot and killed outside of a Shelby County nightclub Friday night.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be installed on the state Capitol grounds.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.More >>
On Saturday, about 190 men and women began a deployment to Afghanistan just days after President Trump called for a boosted American military effort in Afghanistan.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
A Kershaw County man died Saturday morning in a four-wheeler accident the Kershaw County Coroner reports.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Lexington County.More >>
At least one rescue from Hurricane Harvey has already been made.More >>
