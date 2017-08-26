Kershaw County man dies in four-wheeler accident

A Kershaw County man died Saturday morning in a four-wheeler accident the Kershaw County Coroner reports.

72-year-old Alan Wooten Sr. died after his four-wheeler flipped over while he was driving down a dirt road.

The coroner said Wooten’s death was called in at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Wooten was among a group of people who were hunting on Red Bank Farms. Wooten was riding down a dirt road that had high grass and did not see a dead tree that was lying in the roadway. When Wooten hit the tree, his four-wheeler flipped forward throwing him frontwards.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.