WATCH LIVE: President Trump, First Lady arrive in Houston to visit with Harvey victims

President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.More >>
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.More >>
As Trump considers fate of young immigrants in US illegally, Ryan and other lawmakers ask for time to find a legislative solution.More >>
As Trump considers fate of young immigrants in US illegally, Ryan and other lawmakers ask for time to find a legislative solution.More >>
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.More >>
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.More >>
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.More >>
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.More >>
Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.More >>
Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.More >>
A group that lobbies on reproductive health issues says a South Carolina measure could mean violence against health care providers.More >>
A group that lobbies on reproductive health issues says a South Carolina measure could mean violence against health care providers.More >>
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.More >>
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.More >>