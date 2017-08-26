WATCH LIVE: Coverage continues as TX sees sun following Hurricane Harvey

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
South Carolina has asked that no refugees be sent to the state from six countries covered in President Trump's travel ban.More >>
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.More >>
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.More >>
Texas residents are getting a first good look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss a recent case.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Is it a harmless source of info or a threat to public safety? Whatever it is, a new website has a lot of people talking.More >>
