DNR: Fatal boating accident being investigated at Panorama Point on Lake Murray

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
A viewer drone image of Panorama Point Friday evening. (Source: Logan Watson) A viewer drone image of Panorama Point Friday evening. (Source: Logan Watson)
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WIS) -

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening. 

Officials would only confirm that it was a fatal boating accident at this time and details are limited. 

