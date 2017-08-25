DNR: Fatal boating accident being investigated at Panorama Point on Lake Murray

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Now a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Harvey is threatening the Texas coast with heavy rains.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple vandalism cases in downtown Columbia.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing funds to any medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.More >>
The Board of Directors for Santee Cooper is meeting Friday to head immediately into executive session to discuss an "employment matter," according to the company.More >>
Traffic is moving slowly at a slow pace following an accident on I-20 WB at exit 87.More >>
Women’s health advocates are speaking out after Governor Henry McMaster announced plans to stop all state funding to any medical facility affiliated with abortions.More >>
The search is for a teenager missing from Sumter since Thursday night has ended with her safe return home, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
