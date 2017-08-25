Child found alone on boat in Lake Murray, agencies searching for - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Child found alone on boat in Lake Murray, agencies searching for driver

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
By Chad Mills, Reporter
A viewer drone image of Panorama Point Friday evening. (Source: Logan Watson) A viewer drone image of Panorama Point Friday evening. (Source: Logan Watson)
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WIS) -

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening. 

Officials would only confirm that they are treating this as a fatal boating accident at this time, but people at the scene are hoping that this is a search and rescue mission. A neighbor not too far from the dock found a young child in a boat, and the person the child was boating with was not in the boat. 

The search began around 7:30 p.m.

Crews with Lexington Fire, DNR crews, and deputies are searching the lake at this hour, and a DNR helicopter with infrared technology is searching for the missing boater. 

