Child found alone on boat in Lake Murray, agencies searching for driver

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.

Officials would only confirm that they are treating this as a fatal boating accident at this time, but people at the scene are hoping that this is a search and rescue mission. A neighbor not too far from the dock found a young child in a boat, and the person the child was boating with was not in the boat.

The search began around 7:30 p.m.

Crews with Lexington Fire, DNR crews, and deputies are searching the lake at this hour, and a DNR helicopter with infrared technology is searching for the missing boater.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.