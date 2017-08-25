4-year-old child found alone on boat in Lake Murray, agencies searching for driver

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.

Officials would only confirm that they are treating this as a fatal boating accident at this time, but people at the scene are hoping that this is a search and rescue mission. A neighbor not too far from the dock found a 4-year-old child in a boat, and the person the child was boating with, her father, was not in the boat. Authorities say that child was not injured.

The search began around 7:30 p.m.

Crews with Lexington Fire, DNR crews, and deputies are searching the lake at this hour, and a DNR helicopter with infrared technology is searching for the missing boater. DNR says the plane will keep flying until the fuel runs low. If they are not able to locate the missing boater overnight on Friday, then crews will return to the scene Saturday morning.

