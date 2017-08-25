Investigators say a relative of 45-year-old Willie Clay Haynes reported him missing on Friday, August 18. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Family looking for Orangeburg Co. man missing since Aug. 18

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing after he was last being seen running out of gas near Neeses.

Investigators say a relative of Willie Clay Haynes, 45, reported him missing on Friday, Aug. 18.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the SC Highway Patrol located Haynes’ mother’s vehicle on Highway 4 near Neeses. A woman in the vehicle said she last saw the missing Elloree man leaving the vehicle in search of fuel after they had run out.

Haynes is described as a black male standing around 6' and weighs about 300 pounds. He is said to have had on a tan pair of pants and a plain white T-shirt.

Deputies do not suspect foul play at this time.

If anyone has information about Haynes, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

