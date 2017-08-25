Family looking for Orangeburg Co. man missing since Aug. 18 

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
The search is for a teenager missing from Sumter since Thursday night has ended with her safe return home, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Cleveland Browns anthem protest continues to reverberate through the region as residents take sides for and against the on-field activism.More >>
Investigators say a relative of Willie Clay Haynes, 45, reported him missing on Friday, Aug. 18. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the SC Highway Patrol located Haynes’ mother’s vehicle on Highway 4 near Neeses.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
Multiple EMS vehicles are on the scene of an accident on I-77 SB at Killian Road.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help locating two people accused of using stolen identities to purchase luxury vehicles in several states, including South Carolina.More >>
If you know an amazing woman who sets a standard of excellence for young girls, then here’s your chance to have her recognized.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
