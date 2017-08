Multiple EMS vehicles are on the scene of an accident on I-77 SB at Killian Road. (Source: WIS)

Multiple EMS vehicles were on the scene of an accident on I-77 SB at Killian Road.

There are currently no lanes closed and the collision has been cleared from the roadway, but traffic may be slow in that area. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.