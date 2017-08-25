The Girl Scouts are looking for Women of Distinction

If you know an amazing woman who sets a standard of excellence for young girls, then here’s your chance to have her recognized. The Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands wants you to nominate women who are the kind of leaders girls strive to be.



Barbara Willm is part of the Girl Scouts Women of Distinction selection committee and says they’re looking for women who invest in positive change, who are advocates that stand up for women, and women who serve and change the world for the better.



First launched in 1993 in Columbia, South Carolina, the Women of Distinction event is a recognition and fundraising dinner that celebrates and honors outstanding women for their professional accomplishments, service to others, and impact on their community. Every year the Girl Scouts call upon the public to help identify women who exemplify excellence both through their professional achievements as well as their community volunteerism.

Honorees are chosen based on four criteria: professional/community leadership, professional/community service, strong role model for girls and community visibility.



Hurry and nominate the woman you have in mind because the nominations will be accepted until Friday, September 1, 2017. You can find a link to download the nomination form and other criteria here.



This year's Women of Distinction event in the Midlands will be March 1, 2018 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. This will be the 25th year for this amazing community event.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.