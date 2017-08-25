RCSD seeks couple accused of buying Audi, Maserati, Corvette with stolen identity

The Richland County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help locating two people accused of using stolen identities to purchase luxury vehicles in several states, including South Carolina.

Deputies are looking for Dwayne Eigner and Tyease Mosley on multiple charges of forgery and financial transaction card fraud.

RELATED: See photos of the Midlands Most Wanted.

Investigators say in July, Eigner and Mosley stole a victim's identity and used it to purchase an Audi at a dealership on Two Notch Road. Investigators later discovered that the pair used the victim’s identity to purchase additional high-priced vehicles, including a Maserati Ghibli, Chevy Corvette, and Ford F450 across several states.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at Eigner and Mosley’s home on Duck Pointe Friday morning and seized numerous laptops and computers. They are working to determine if the two will face any additional charges.

Eigner and Mosley's photos are attached to this story. If you know where to find them, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.