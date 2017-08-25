UPDATE: Teen, 15, missing since Thursday night is located safely - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Teen, 15, missing since Thursday night is located safely

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The search is for a teenager missing from Sumter since Thursday night has ended with her safe return home, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Kenya Horace, 15, was last seen by her mother at her home on Black River Road in Sumter County at around 5 p.m.

She has since been found safe and is back at home. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly