Teen, 15, hasn't been seen since Thursday night, sheriff's office says

The search is under way for a teenager missing from Sumter since Thursday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Kenya Horace, 15, was last seen by her mother at her home on Black River Road in Sumter County at around 5 p.m. No foul play is suspected and investigators don't know if she's alone or with anyone.

Investigators think Horace was last wearing a purple shirt and camouflaged fatigue pants.

Horace is described as 5'3" tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

