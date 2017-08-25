Santee Cooper's CEO announces retirement after V.C. Summer's failure

The Board of Directors at Santee Cooper is meeting Friday to discuss an employment matter. (Source: WIS)

The CEO of Santee Cooper has announced his retirement from the company following a Board of Directors meeting on Friday morning.

The Board met Friday and headed immediately into executive session to discuss "employment matters."

Santee Cooper is, of course, one of the utility companies who nixed the V.C. Summer nuclear project along with SCANA.

“The Board accepts Lonnie’s decision to retire with great respect and admiration for all that he has done during his career,” Leighton Lord, Chairman of the Santee Cooper Board of Directors, said in a statement. “Lonnie has had a positive influence on Santee Cooper, our customers and the state of South Carolina, thanks to the many innovations and accomplishments we achieved with his guidance. On a personal note, I appreciate the sincerity and integrity he has demonstrated throughout our time working together.”

Cooper spent the last 35 years with the company, beginning as an analyst in the controller's office.

