Search continues for man wanted in connection to TX murder

The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a capital murder case in Texas.

After two days of actively searching part of Lower Richland County for a fugitive wanted out of Texas, the Richland County Sheriff's Department continues to look for him.

Reginald "Reggie" Campbell is wanted on federal warrants for robbery, possession of a firearm in commission of a violent crime, unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The charges stem from the shooting death of a hotel clerk in Sherman, TX.

Friday morning the Sheriff's Department said Campbell may have fled to North Carolina. Deputies tell WIS Campbell has family connections in Richland County with children involved and they continue to search the area for him.

Wednesday and Thursday deputies searched an area off Garners Ferry and Pineview Roads.

Campbell is a black male wearing black cargo pants and is missing a shoe. He stands around 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

He is considered dangerous. If you see him, call 911 or have information on his whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000..

