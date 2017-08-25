Woman, 21, killed in hit-and-run on Hwy. 378

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a Lexington woman Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Highway 378 near Clubside Drive west of Lexington.

The victim, identified was Aubrey Rose Rucker, 21, of Lexington, was walking along the roadway when she was struck by an unidentified vehicle that did not stop at the scene, according to the Lexington County Coroner's office.

The investigation is ongoing by the Highway Patrol's MAIT.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

