Woman, 21, killed after hit by car on Hwy. 378

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Lexington County.

The crash occurred at 2 a.m. Friday on Highway 378 near Clubside Drive west of Lexington.

The victim, identified was Aubrey Rose Rucker, 21, of Lexington, was walking along the roadway when she was struck by a car, according to SCHP.

The investigation is ongoing by the Highway Patrol's MAIT.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.