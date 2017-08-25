Woman, 21, killed after hit by car on Hwy. 378 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Woman, 21, killed after hit by car on Hwy. 378

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Lexington County.

The crash occurred at 2 a.m. Friday on Highway 378 near Clubside Drive west of Lexington. 

The victim, identified was Aubrey Rose Rucker, 21, of Lexington, was walking along the roadway when she was struck by a car, according to SCHP. 

The investigation is ongoing by the Highway Patrol's MAIT. 

