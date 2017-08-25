Woman, 21, killed after hit by car on Hwy. 378

President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
A Kershaw County man died Saturday morning in a four-wheeler accident the Kershaw County Coroner reports.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Lexington County.More >>
At least one rescue from Hurricane Harvey has already been made.More >>
Hurricane Harvey settled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, lashing the shore with damaging winds and dumping torrents of rain across hundreds of miles of coastline that braced for life-threatening storm surges - walls of water rushing inland.More >>
Two South Carolina power customers are suing the board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper, accusing it of unconstitutionally raising rates to pay for a failed nuclear power plant project.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
