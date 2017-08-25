Planned Parenthood: McMaster's executive order on abortion clinic funding a 'political stunt'

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help locating two people accused of using stolen identities to purchase luxury vehicles in several states, including South Carolina.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that stemmed from an argument in a restaurant early Friday.More >>
Richland County has received approval from the federal government to buy near 30 properties affected by the historic flood of October 2015.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
The search is under way for a teenager missing from Sumter since Thursday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is set to make more than $6 million each year through 2024 according to new contract terms agreed upon Friday morning by the Clemson University Board of Trustees.More >>
The Board of Directors for Santee Cooper is meeting Friday to head immediately into executive session to discuss an "employment matter," according to the company.More >>
