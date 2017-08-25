Gov. Henry McMaster signs executive order targeting funding for abortion clinics

One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Chilly relationship between Trump and Congress might not bode well for effort to raise debt ceiling.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing funds to any medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that stemmed from an argument in a restaurant early Friday.More >>
As the conversation on what to do with Confederate monuments continues across the nation, a group of activists decided to take a stand at State House Thursday.More >>
The Navy has identified a second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore.More >>
