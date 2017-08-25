Gov. Henry McMaster signs executive order targeting funding for abortion clinics

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing funds to any medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.

In the three-page order, McMaster appears to target Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers in the state, who have already been the target of state lawmakers and even former Gov. Nikki Haley.

"There are a variety of agencies, clinics, and medical entities in South Carolina that receive taxpayer funding to offer important women's health and family planning services without performing abortions," McMaster said in a statement. "Taxpayer dollars must not directly or indirectly subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood."

The order goes even further and orders the Executive Budget Office to maintain a comprehensive list of physicians or professional medical practices affiliated with abortion clinics around the state and for those any funds provided to these groups to be audited.

McMaster has also ordered DHEC and the state Department of Health and Human Services to make available to the public a listing of all qualified non-abortion women's health and family planning providers operating within a 25-mile radius of any abortion clinic excluded from the state's Medicaid provider network.

The governor is gearing up for the 2018 gubernatorial election campaign against other Republicans who have promised to be harsh on abortion providers in the state. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, a former state Senator, has filed several women's health bills in the past several years.

Most recently in 2017, Bryant filed S. 217, the Personhood Act of South Carolina, which attempts to define "person" at fertilization.

Bryant has also said he plans on blocking next year's budget if any money is provided to Planned Parenthood or any other abortion providers.

In June, when McMaster and Bryant spoke against state funding for clinics, Planned Parenthood responded with this statement:

“Planned Parenthood South Atlantic has provided annual exams, birth control, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and lifesaving cancer screenings- such as clinical breast exams and Pap tests- to women, men and young people in South Carolina for over 50 years.

Planned Parenthood does not receive Title X funding or any other grants through the state of South Carolina. We do serve patients who rely on Medicaid for their insurance, and provide basic healthcare to men and women who participate in the state health insurance plan."

WIS has reached out to Planned Parenthood for an updated response.

