Argument in restaurant leads to early morning shooting

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that stemmed from an argument in a restaurant early Friday.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. at the My Place restaurant on Parklane Road near Claudia Drive. The Richland County Sheriff's Department says several people inside the restaurant were arguing when a male victim walked outside and was shot by someone inside a vehicle.

The victim was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital. Deputies say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

The vehicle the shooter was in took off. Deputies have not yet released a description of the vehicle or the shooter.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

