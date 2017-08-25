Deputies investigating shooting

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Chilly relationship between Trump and Congress might not bode well for effort to raise debt ceiling.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Friday morning.More >>
The Navy has identified a second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore.More >>
Some parents say they are so concerned with the rise in drug abuse that they have added drug testing to their back-to-school to-do list to keep their children safe.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple vandalism cases in downtown Columbia.More >>
