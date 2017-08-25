Deputies investigating shooting

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Friday morning.

Dispatchers report the shooting occurred at about 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of Parklane Road and Claudia Drive.

One person was taken to the hospital. The status of the victim's injuries is not available.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.