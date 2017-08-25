Comfortable weekend, remnants from Harvey could bring rain next week

Lovely weather is coming our way this weekend with lower temperatures and much lower humidity values. The cold front that came through the Midlands is now at the coast where it looks to stall out and perhaps give the coast a few showers Friday.

We’ll start to see the drier air move in Friday and take hold over the weekend.



Things after Sunday get tricky with a number of factors that could alter the forecast: moisture from Hurricane Harvey that will spread east and an area of Low pressure that by Monday will be off the east coast of Florida.

Movement of those two systems will determine rain or no rain for us. It’s too early to tell for sure however, I’m leaning toward moisture from Harvey will move east by Tuesday/Wednesday giving us scattered showers. Daytime highs will be in the 80s, lows in the 60s



Friday: Partly cloudy, not as humid, highs near 90



Friday night: Fair, lows upper 60s



Saturday: Partly cloudy, less humid, highs upper 80s



Sunday: Partly cloudy, super! Highs middle 80s

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.