Comfortable weekend, remnants from Harvey could bring rain next week

"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Chilly relationship between Trump and Congress might not bode well for effort to raise debt ceiling.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Friday morning.More >>
The Navy has identified a second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore.More >>
Some parents say they are so concerned with the rise in drug abuse that they have added drug testing to their back-to-school to-do list to keep their children safe.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple vandalism cases in downtown Columbia.More >>
