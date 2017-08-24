Man arrested, charged for smashing several downtown windows

Tyler Loyd has been charged with multiple counts of vandalism. (Source: Columbia Police)

Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple vandalism cases in downtown Columbia.

Tyler Loyd has been charged with multiple counts of vandalism.

Loyd is accused of throwing rocks at businesses and vehicles throughout the downtown area and breaking multiple windows.

He is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.