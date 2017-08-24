Man arrested, charged for smashing several downtown windows

"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. The evacuation order includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake, according to Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne.More >>
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. The evacuation order includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake, according to Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple vandalism cases in downtown Columbia.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple vandalism cases in downtown Columbia.More >>
Columbia’s BullStreet Neighborhood has scored wins with the construction of an award-winning ballpark, office space for a law firm, tech company, and other businesses.More >>
Columbia’s BullStreet Neighborhood has scored wins with the construction of an award-winning ballpark, office space for a law firm, tech company, and other businesses.More >>
The City of Columbia is in the process of taking two significant steps toward revitalizing Finlay Park.More >>
The City of Columbia is in the process of taking two significant steps toward revitalizing Finlay Park.More >>
As protests for the removal of Confederate monuments continue across the country, and on South Carolina State House grounds, WIS is learning more on the plan to display the Confederate flag that once flew at the State House.More >>
As protests for the removal of Confederate monuments continue across the country, and on South Carolina State House grounds, WIS is learning more on the plan to display the Confederate flag that once flew at the State House.More >>
Three-and-a-half weeks after a nuclear expansion project was suddenly and quickly abandoned, Bob Kim is still bracing for impact.More >>
Three-and-a-half weeks after a nuclear expansion project was suddenly and quickly abandoned, Bob Kim is still bracing for impact.More >>
Sumter officers are hoping a sketch of a suspect involved in a series of armed robberies in South Sumter will lead to an arrest.More >>
Sumter officers are hoping a sketch of a suspect involved in a series of armed robberies in South Sumter will lead to an arrest.More >>