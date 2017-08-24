PLAYER TO WATCH: Patten looks to add his own flavor to Blythewood offense

As a JV quarterback, Quinton Patten watched as 5-star recruit and UNC commit Jordyn Adams led the Blythewood offense putting up highlight play after highlight play.

Having that opportunity ultimately helped Patten win the starting job for the Bengals once Adams transferred.

"Just watching him, watching his athleticism...I just kind of keyed in," Patten said. "I wanted to learn how I could be better and be where he is because he's basically where you want to be with college recruiting and everything."

Now, Patten now has the keys to an offense that averaged just over 30 points per game last year and he's looking to keep the production rolling for Blythewood in his own way.

“Quentin is a special player, said Blythewood head coach Brian Smith. "You don’t get to coach many guys like him. They have such a high football IQ and can make a play anytime on the field that changes the format of the game.”

Last week, Patten was 9-of-12 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns. For him, it’s a step in the right direction. But he’s more focused on the bigger picture.

“If we don’t win and win out the region…because we want to win out the region…we want to go to state and win state," Patten said. "So, if we don’t do that, my personal goals are okay, but that doesn’t really matter.”

Patten currently does not have any scholarship offers from teams, but he has taken part in The Citadel's Junior Day and attended camp at Georgia. Still, Coach Smith hopes that could change soon.

“After I saw him in the spring and had some recruiters come through here in the spring," Smith said, "I told them all the same thing what I was seeing in the spring that this kid is special. He’s going to be special. I would think, coming here in the fall evaluation period, if I’m a Division One college or One Double-A college, I’d be knocking down Blythewood’s door for that kid."

Patten and the Bengals will take on Ridge View this week in a showdown between two Midlands Top 10 teams in our Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m.

