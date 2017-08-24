Officers hope sketch of suspect will lead to arrest in string of armed robberies

Sumter officers are hoping a sketch of a suspect involved in a series of armed robberies in South Sumter will lead to an arrest.

The sketch is of one of two men believed to be involved in the robberies.

The latest robbery happened at a packaging store located at 310 Manning Avenue. One of the men was wearing a bandana across his face during the robbery. Officers say as one of the two men pointed a gun, the other took cash from the register. No one was injured during the robbery but the men did escape from the location with an undetermined amount of cash, several mini-bottles and a bottle of liquor valued at $20.

Witnesses from the robberies described both men as being black men between the ages of 18 and 24. One of the men is said to stand about 6 feet tall and the other about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The robberies began on August 16 at the Star Barbershop located at 33 S. Sumter Street. The next robbery was reported on August 19 at the Gentlemen’s Barbershop located at 408 W. Liberty Street. The third robbery was reported on Monday, August 21 at the Carolina Barbershop located at 224 Manning Avenue.

In all three barbershop cases, officers say the robbers were masked and wore dark-colored clothing. The robbers entered the businesses near closing times while pointing guns. One or both of the robbers would go through the barbers’ and patrons’ personal belongings and clothing before escaping with cash, debit cards, credit cards, cell phones, and other items. No injuries were reported in any of the crimes.

Anyone who may recognize the sketch or has any information about the crimes is urged by officers to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

