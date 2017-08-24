'Oh, wow man!' Man in room after car crashes into home says he escaped death

A 27-year-old man was is yanked out of bed just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, only to find out a car had just crashed into his room.

The crash happened on Duke Avenue in Columbia just off North Main Street and was the result of a domestic violence incident.

The victim, Jeron, believes just he escaped death. Jeron says doctors have diagnosed him with a slight concussion after a car drove directly into the room where he was sleeping. A passenger in that car is now facing charges.

“When I woke up, I woke up not knowing that a car was in my room. I just thought my bed had fallen or something. My grandma was asking me what was going like. I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ She looked in the room, she said, ‘it’s a whole car’ in my room. I was like, ‘Oh, wow man.'”

Still, in shock from the impact of the crash, Jeron didn’t even realize he was hurt.

“And my grandma was like, ‘you're bleeding,’" Jeron said.

There was blood coming from his now swollen eye.

“Glass shards all in my back,” says Jeron.

Doctors tell him he suffered a slight concussion.

“Luckily, it wasn’t nothing too major. It’s just a closed eye, but hey, how can they be so stupid to run into my house. It’s the whole yard right here,” says Jeron.

Columbia Police now say a man and woman were arguing inside the car when the male passenger grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into a parked car, and then Jeron’s house.

“I’m glad to be alive,” says Jeron.

Police say the passenger, Carlos Brown, 33, assaulted the female driver at a house on McQueen Street just before the crash. Jeron says there is still an issue with cars hitting on houses on Duke Avenue.

“The other day, the man - not even two houses down from my house got hit because somebody was coming off of Mildred and didn’t press the brakes and they ran into his house," neighbor Raechell Davis said. “This is my second or third time hearing about this same incident in this same area.”

Those who live nearby say the speed limit may be 30, but you can’t tell.

“As you can see, they’re passing by at an enormous rate," Davis said. "The traffic is so crazy and hectic that you have to pray for your life walking on the side of the road."

She has a few ideas of her own.

“I really hope that we can get more speed bumps or something that will regulate the traffic or the speed limit,” Davis said.



The passenger in the car, Carlos Brown is being charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

