SLED: Group operated title fraud scheme that netted $55K

Four people have been charged by the State Law Enforcement Division for what investigators are calling a "title fraud scheme."

SLED detailed the arrests in a statement released Thursday afternoon, saying that the operation allowed the group to obtain some $55,000 in title loans.

Theodore Jenkins, 52, Edna Jean Jenkins, 49, Jennifer Jane Brazell, 25, and Jean Furlow, 41, have been charged with various forgery, counterfeiting, and obtaining under false pretenses charged related to the crime.

SLED was aided in their investigation by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

