Lugoff family seeks bigger home after SC Education Lottery $1M victory

A Lugoff family is now on the hunt for a bigger house after a $1 million victory with the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The husband purchased a winning $10 Platinum Millionaire ticket at White Pond Food N Beverage on White Pond Road in Elgin.

RELATED: Check out the numbers behind the lottery numbers!

The best part? He didn't even scratch it off right away. In fact, lottery officials say the man bought the ticket and went home to cut his grass instead. It was only after a shower and sitting on the couch that he decided to take a look at the ticket.

“I ran outside and yelled to my wife to get in the house,” he said.

The couple is thrilled and looking forward to a larger home where the kids can have their own bedrooms.

“I don’t want the house to be too big,” said the wife. “I don’t want to be cleaning all the time.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.