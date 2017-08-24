Young Women of Excellence is so much more than a pageant

Young ladies in the Columbia area have the opportunity to gain life skills, connect with other girls and win prizes by participating in the Young Women of Excellence Pageant.

It’s not until Dec. 9, but now is the time to sign up and attend the seminars required for the event.

Committee member Nicole Berry of Brookland Baptist Church says the Young Women of Excellence Pageant is open to any girl in grades first through twelfth. Each age group will compete in various categories, including reciting their name, age, school, hobbies and favorite scripture.

The Rose Buds, which are first through fourth graders, will model playwear and church apparel. Girls in the fifth through eighth grade, called Girls Growing in Grace, will present a talent and an outline of their community work.

And ninth through twelfth graders, called Leading Ladies, will model formal wear, present a display of their community work and answer a question about how they plan to impact the future.

Girls in the first through twelfth grade who would like to participate in the Young Women of Excellence Pageant can get an application by emailing YWEPageant@Gmail.com or by going to the Young Women of Excellence page on the Brookland Baptist Church website http://www.brooklandbaptist.org/ywe - before the deadline of Aug. 26.

Applications are also available at the Brookland West campus in the admin building and in the office at the NE campuses.

