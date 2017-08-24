LIVE: 'Disgruntled employee' holding hostages in Charleston busi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: 'Disgruntled employee' holding hostages in Charleston business

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect

LIVE: 'Disgruntled employee' holding hostages in Charleston business

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly