LIVE: 'Disgruntled employee' holding hostages in Charleston business

Charleston Police say a disgruntled employee shot one person and is holding hostages at a downtown restaurant.More >>
Charleston Police say a disgruntled employee shot one person and is holding hostages at a downtown restaurant.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Charleston Police say a disgruntled employee shot one person and is holding hostages at a downtown restaurant.More >>
Charleston Police say a disgruntled employee shot one person and is holding hostages at a downtown restaurant.More >>
Young ladies in the Columbia area have the opportunity to gain life skills, connect with other girls and win prizes by participating in the Young Women of Excellence Pageant.More >>
Young ladies in the Columbia area have the opportunity to gain life skills, connect with other girls and win prizes by participating in the Young Women of Excellence Pageant.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>
LIVE: 'Disgruntled employee' holding hostages in Charleston businessMore >>
LIVE: 'Disgruntled employee' holding hostages in Charleston businessMore >>
Columbia Police say a domestic argument caused a vehicle to crash into a house in Columbia overnight, injuring a teenager sleeping in a bedroom.More >>
Columbia Police say a domestic argument caused a vehicle to crash into a house in Columbia overnight, injuring a teenager sleeping in a bedroom.More >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at a high-stakes moment.More >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at a high-stakes moment.More >>