16 South Carolina high school football players suspended

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Sixteen players have been suspended for a fight at a high school football game in South Carolina.

Local media outlets reported that eight players from Summerville High School and eight from Spartanburg High School have been suspended by the South Carolina High School League for their involvement in two scuffles in last weekend's season opening game.

Summerville won the game 41-40.

There was a fight after one touchdown in the first half. There was another scuffle at the end of the game.

The Summerville players will serve the suspension in their next game, Sept. 1 against Berkeley High.

Spartanburg players will be suspended for this week's game against T.L. Hanna of Anderson.

