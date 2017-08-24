CHECK YOUR TICKETS: South Carolinians to take home millions as a result of Powerball

While no South Carolinian took home the massive $758 million Powerball jackpot overnight, 12 state residents in particular won thousands of dollars as a result of numbers pulled.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, one player who bought a ticket in Goose Creek is walking away with $1 million.

Meanwhile, three tickets sold in Seneca, Newberry, and Williamston hit a $200,000 jackpot. Those tickets hit four out of five of the white Powerball numbers and spent the extra $1 to have their $50,000 winnings multiplied by 4.

The lucky winners have 6 months to claim their prizes.

