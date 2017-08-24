WIS Salutes SFC Ray Knox and SFC Beverly Knox

WIS is proud to salute the service of a military couple.

SFC Ray A. Knox Sr. is a selfless non commissioned officer who always put his mission and the welfare of his soldiers first. He served a tour of duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom where he received the Purple Heart. After retirement from the US Army, SFC Knox eventually transferred to Columbia where he now serves by working at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

His wife, SFC Beverly A. Knox is also a dedicated and loyal non commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. She served two tours of duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After retirement, she earned a Bachelor's degree from Claflin University and Human resource degrees from Webster University. SFC Knox is always willing to serve and help others in need.

The Knox's were nominated by their church family at Round Top Baptist Church. Pastor Fleming O. McClinton and First Lady Sarah McClinton say the Knox's are both outstanding citizens and soldiers.

