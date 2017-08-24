SLIDESHOW: WIS News 10 viewers show off their Back to School photos

The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
While exact figures may be difficult to calculate, there are early indications the eclipse delivered a major economic boost for the area.More >>
While exact figures may be difficult to calculate, there are early indications the eclipse delivered a major economic boost for the area.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at a high-stakes moment.More >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at a high-stakes moment.More >>
Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing in Goose Creek is $1 million richer.More >>
Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing in Goose Creek is $1 million richer.More >>
One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts claimed the $758.7 million jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.More >>
One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts claimed the $758.7 million jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.More >>
Columbia Police say a domestic argument caused a vehicle to crash into a house in Columbia overnight, injuring a teenager sleeping in a bedroom.More >>
Columbia Police say a domestic argument caused a vehicle to crash into a house in Columbia overnight, injuring a teenager sleeping in a bedroom.More >>
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.More >>
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>
The Speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives, Jay Lucas, is calling for the resignation of one of the state's top utility staffers, after hearing testimony on the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project on Wednesday.More >>
The Speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives, Jay Lucas, is calling for the resignation of one of the state's top utility staffers, after hearing testimony on the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project on Wednesday.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>