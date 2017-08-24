Documented gang member arrested after chase sentenced on federal gun charges

The Midlands Gang Task Force has arrested 11 inmates for rioting in at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on October 24th.

The Midlands Gang Task Force has arrested 11 inmates for rioting in at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on October 24th.

A man who the Kershaw County Sheriff referred to as a documented gang member following a pursuit through his county has been sentenced on federal gun charges.

Jacquel Sumter, 23, of Columbia pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Sumter was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by three years of probation.

Sumter was arrested and charged following a vehicle pursuit that originated in Kershaw County in January 2017 and ended in Richland County. Deputies reported seeing Sumter speeding on Interstate 20 and attempted to pull him over. Deputies say the chase reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour until the vehicle slowed in Richland County and Sumter and four others jumped out and ran off.

After arresting Sumter, deputies found a loaded pistol with an obliterated serial number in the vehicle. As deputies checked his criminal record, Sumter revealed he was convicted of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature just one month before, an offense that has a penalty of at least one year in prison and prohibited Sumter from possessing guns and ammunition. According to Sumter’s rap sheet he is a known documented Bloods Gang member.

Deputies determined the vehicle Sumter was driving was reported stolen out of Richland County and a further search located a safe, burglary tools and various electronics. They also found a pair of red and black pants that investigators say Sumter was wearing in a photo on his Facebook page.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors reported Sumter had been arrested and convicted of various crimes13 times between 2004 and 2017.

In December 2016 he was among 11 inmates charged in a riot at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Despite numerous state arrests for charges including burglary, simple assault and battery, disturbing schools, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, petit larceny, trespassing, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, federal prosecutors said Sumter has never served a significant sentence.

