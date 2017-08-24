Sleeping man injured after car with arguing couple smashes into bedroom

"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Thomas was a favorite - and hilarious - guest on "Late Night With David Letterman," where he told the famous "Lone Ranger Story."More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
Columbia Police say a domestic argument caused a vehicle to crash into a house in Columbia overnight, injuring a teenager sleeping in a bedroom.More >>
A 27-year-old man was is yanked out of bed just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, only to find out a car had just crashed into his room.More >>
A Gaston man was sentenced on Thursday during a sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a young mother from Myrtle Beach in 2015.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Four people have been charged by the State Law Enforcement Division for what investigators are calling a "title fraud scheme."More >>
Three-and-a-half weeks after a nuclear expansion project was suddenly and quickly abandoned, Bob Kim is still bracing for impact.More >>
