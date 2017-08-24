Domestic incident causes vehicle to crash into house, injuring teen

Columbia Police say a domestic argument caused a vehicle to crash into a house in Columbia overnight, injuring a teenager sleeping in a bedroom.

It happened on Duke Avenue just off North Main Street at about 12:30 a.m.Thursday.

CPD Traffic safety unit are on scene at the 400 block of Duke Ave investigating a vehicle collision into a house, with injuries. pic.twitter.com/aKv6IkA0GS — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 24, 2017

A 17-year-old male sleeping in the bedroom was taken to the hospital with injuries which police describe as not life-threatening.

Police charged 33-year-old Carlos Brown with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was a passenger in the vehicle and his girlfriend was driving. Police say during an argument, Brown grabbed the steering wheel and caused his girlfriend to lose control of the car, crashing into the house.

