The big-time heat is toast

A cold front is just about over the Midlands Thursday morning and will push to our south by afternoon.

The front, along with heating of the day, will fire-off a few showers and isolated storms by afternoon. Temperatures will start to cool and we’ll see a big d rop in humidity values as we move into Friday and the weekend.



It’s s small taste of fall over the weekend (early fall) with highs middle 80s lows middle 60s.



The tropics are getting busy. Later this morning I’ll have a Tropical update and talk about the possibility of us receiving any tropical activity next week.



Thursday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs near 90 to the lower 90s



Friday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of isolated showers mostly south of Columbia. Highs upper 80s



Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and feeling great!, cooler and less humid, highs middle 80s.



Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.