Sumter Police release images of man wanted for robbing convenience store

Sumter Police need your help identifying a man who reportedly held up a convenience store Tuesday night.

The robbery happened at the Sunoco Store located at 1083 Broad Street.

Investigators say the man initially brought items to the counter for purchase, and after asking for cigarettes, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then fled from the location with an undetermined amount of cash along with other items.

Police say the man is described as being a white man between 45 and 59 years old with a tan complexion. He was was wearing a grey t-shirt and light-colored pants.

Anyone with any information is urged by officers to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

