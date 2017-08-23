Police search for truck caught on video after multiple cars and - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police search for truck caught on video after multiple cars and businesses vandalized

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbia Police) (Source: Columbia Police)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department released video on Wednesday showing a vehicle believed to have been involved in the vandalism of multiple cars and buildings in Columbia.

The video shows an older white pick-up truck with a tool box and a dark marking on the passenger's side.

Officers say the incidents all happened within minutes of each other between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The victims reported hearing a loud crashing sound followed by glass breaking. Several rocks were recovered by officers and taken as evidence. There were no reported injuries.

Below is a list of the locations that were vandalized:

  • Hampton Inn window damage - 822 Gervais Street: $3,000
  • Comet bus window damage - 2000 Harden Street: $500
  • Colliers International window damage - 1301 Gervais Street: $40,000
  • Vehicle windshield - 300 Blossom Street: $500
  • ABC Columbia window panel - 1200 Main Street: $2,000
  • Capitol Center glass door - 1201 Main Street: $2,500

Three businesses in West Columbia were also vandalized Tuesday night with rocks.

Westend Luxury, located at 830 Meeting Street, reported a rock being thrown at one of their glass doors overnight. Meeting Street Interiors was also reportedly hit. The owner reported that a rock was thrown at one of the store’s windows. The third building that was hit is an abandoned business building at 739 Meeting Street.

Anyone who may have information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

 PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 

