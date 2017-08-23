Prosperity woman speaks on service dog missing since July: "You don’t need her. We need her".

Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
A woman in Prosperity says she is heartbroken over the idea that she may never see her dog again.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a suspect wanted for attempted capital murder in Texas.More >>
There was no winner last Saturday, so the Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, the second-highest in history.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
What would you do with $700 million? A whole lot – that’s the consensus of folks buying Powerball tickets at the Corner Pantry store on Assembly Street in Columbia.More >>
Tuition went up 3 percent. That equates to in-state students now paying an extra $162 per semester, while out-of-state students will pay an additional $376.More >>
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized...More >>
