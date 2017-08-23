Powerball fever hits the Midlands ahead of big drawing

What would you do with $700 million?

"A whole lot." – That’s the consensus of folks buying Powerball tickets at the Corner Pantry store on Assembly Street in Columbia.

"I'd move first and foremost,” Chris Ziegler said. “Buy a new car, pay off all my student loans get rid of all that stuff. That'd be great. Debt free is the way to be."

After multiple drawings have not produced a winner, the Powerball jackpot has risen to $700 million. It’s the second largest jackpot in Powerball jackpot in history after three people split a $1.6 billion jackpot in January 2016.

But, your odds of winning are only 1 in 292 million. The odds may not be in your favor, but for one man we met, his ticket purchases have proven lucrative in the past.

“I spent some of it, loaned some of it out and got some in the bank,” said Quinton Weeks, who has won a large lottery prize before. “I buy them just about every day.”

Weeks said his earnings were in the thousands, and now he’s trying his luck at a big Powerball win. Whether you’re generally lucky, or just a 1 in 292 million kinds of lucky - many caution that if you do win, there’s one thing you should do before cashing in that big balance.

“If you hit it, talk to a lawyer first!”

The drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.