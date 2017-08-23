WIS TV says goodbye to one of our own, former GM Mel Stebbins

Many of us here at WIS TV said goodbye today to one of our own.

Mel Stebbins was senior vice president and general manager of WIS from 2001 to 2008. His funeral was held at his home church of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on Wednesday and drew several hundred people who had crossed paths with the man known for his pursuit of dignity, integrity, and loyalty. And his jokes.

During his time at the TV station, Mel also was very active in the community and served on a number of boards for non-profits. He was an active volunteer serving on the United Way, Chamber of Commerce, and American Red Cross boards.

Stebbins served as a steward on one of United Way's Community Councils and was a board member of the Girl Scout Council, Palmetto Health Foundation, Junior Achievement and the Cultural Council of Richland and Lexington Counties.

Mel recently had served as a Guardian ad Litem for children in South Carolina and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, the Spring Valley Rotary Club and The Members Club where he enjoyed playing golf.

Following the funeral service, Mel was buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. He was a naval officer in the 60's and served in the Naval Reserves until 1991 - retiring with the rank of Commander.

All of us at WIS wish his wife of 34 years, Kathy, our deepest condolences.

