Manhunt happening now in Lower Richland Co. for suspect in TX attempted murder

The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a suspect wanted for attempted capital murder in Texas.

The sheriff's department says the suspect, Reginald Campbell, is a black male wearing black cargo pants and is missing a shoe. He stands around 6' and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Law enforcement officials are currently searching in the area of Garners Ferry and Pineview Rd. right now - the last area he was seen.

LT Curtis Wilson giving an update on search for attempted murder suspect pic.twitter.com/9xkz0hHbEf — RCSD (@RCSD) August 23, 2017

Two schools in the area - Mill Creek Elementary and Caughman Road Elementary are on lockdown as a precaution as law enforcement agencies search for the suspect, according to Richland County School District One.

The suspect now has no shirt on. Still black cargo pants. Here's his picture again pic.twitter.com/uYgdm47A99 — RCSD (@RCSD) August 23, 2017

"Students and staff are safe inside the buildings. No students are being released to go home at this time. We will keep you posted on the situation," a district spokesperson said.

In addition, Thomas Sumter Academy - Columbia Campus, on Universal Drive is also on lockdown.

This is the scene right now at Mallard Pointe apartments off Hallbrook Dr. A TON of responders on scene @wis10 pic.twitter.com/wQEoRhFDxh — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) August 23, 2017

If you see Reginald Campbell, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

Check back for more updates.

