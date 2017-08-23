Manhunt continues in Lower Richland Co. for suspect in TX attempted murder

President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.More >>
New Jersey police found a family’s missing dog that was allegedly stolen by two men during a Tinder date.More >>
The Speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives, Jay Lucas, is calling for the resignation of one of the state's top utility staffers, after hearing testimony on the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project on Wednesday.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a suspect wanted for attempted capital murder in Texas.More >>
A woman in Prosperity says she is heartbroken over the idea that she may never see her dog again.More >>
There was no winner last Saturday, so the Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, the second-highest in history.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
What would you do with $700 million? A whole lot – that’s the consensus of folks buying Powerball tickets at the Corner Pantry store on Assembly Street in Columbia.More >>
