Manhunt continues in Lower Richland Co. for suspect in TX attemp - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

breaking

Manhunt continues in Lower Richland Co. for suspect in TX attempted murder

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Reginald Campbell (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department/Twitter) Reginald Campbell (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a suspect wanted for attempted capital murder in Texas. (Source: WIS) The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a suspect wanted for attempted capital murder in Texas. (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a suspect wanted for attempted capital murder in Texas.

The sheriff's department says the suspect, Reginald Campbell, is a black male wearing black cargo pants and is missing a shoe. He stands around 6' and weighs approximately 150 pounds. 

Law enforcement officials are currently searching in the area of Garners Ferry and Pineview Rd. right now - the last area he was seen.

A lockdown that was issued for several schools in the area due to the search for the suspect has been lifted, according to RCSD. 

Two schools in the area - Mill Creek Elementary and Caughman Road Elementary were on lockdown as a precaution, according to Richland County School District One. 

"After consultation with law enforcement, Caughman Road and Mill Creek elementary schools have been taken off lockdown and normal operations have resumed," the school district said in a statement Wednesday night. "Buses are being released to transport students home. Lower Richland High School (LR) was on lockdown for a very brief time earlier this afternoon. LR buses were impacted by the delay because several of those buses go into the Caughman Road/Mill Creek area." 

In addition, Thomas Sumter Academy - Columbia Campus, on Universal Drive was also on lockdown. 

If you see Reginald Campbell, you are urged to call 911 immediately. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly