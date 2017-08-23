Manhunt continues in Lower Richland Co. for suspect in TX attempted murder

The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a suspect wanted for attempted capital murder in Texas. (Source: WIS)

The sheriff's department says the suspect, Reginald Campbell, is a black male wearing black cargo pants and is missing a shoe. He stands around 6' and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Law enforcement officials are currently searching in the area of Garners Ferry and Pineview Rd. right now - the last area he was seen.

LT Curtis Wilson giving an update on search for attempted murder suspect pic.twitter.com/9xkz0hHbEf — RCSD (@RCSD) August 23, 2017

A lockdown that was issued for several schools in the area due to the search for the suspect has been lifted, according to RCSD.

The lockdown of schools have been lifted. The search for the attempted capital murder suspect continues. — RCSD (@RCSD) August 23, 2017

Two schools in the area - Mill Creek Elementary and Caughman Road Elementary were on lockdown as a precaution, according to Richland County School District One.

"After consultation with law enforcement, Caughman Road and Mill Creek elementary schools have been taken off lockdown and normal operations have resumed," the school district said in a statement Wednesday night. "Buses are being released to transport students home. Lower Richland High School (LR) was on lockdown for a very brief time earlier this afternoon. LR buses were impacted by the delay because several of those buses go into the Caughman Road/Mill Creek area."

The suspect now has no shirt on. Still black cargo pants. Here's his picture again pic.twitter.com/uYgdm47A99 — RCSD (@RCSD) August 23, 2017

In addition, Thomas Sumter Academy - Columbia Campus, on Universal Drive was also on lockdown.

This is the scene right now at Mallard Pointe apartments off Hallbrook Dr. A TON of responders on scene @wis10 pic.twitter.com/wQEoRhFDxh — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) August 23, 2017

If you see Reginald Campbell, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

