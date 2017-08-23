Kershaw Co. Sheriff says he will not seek re-election in 2018

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says he will not seek re-election in 2018 and move out of the way for a younger man within the department. (Source: Jim Matthews for Sheriff Facebook page)

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says he will not seek re-election in 2018 and move out of the way for a younger man within the department.

Matthews, 66, reflected on the many accomplishments of the department during his seven years under his leadership during the nearly four-minute video.

He said he has considered running for a third term, but a younger officer expressed interest in running for sheriff, and Matthews says he will support him once his candidacy is announced. Matthews did not name the officer during his announcement.

You can watch the full video here.

