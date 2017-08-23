Lexington PD releases photos of people wanted in counterfeit money investigation

The Lexington Police Department has released photos of several people wanted in a counterfeit money investigation.

Police say they are involved in a series of incidents where counterfeit currency was passed as payment in an effort to collect change. Since early June, Lexington police officers say they have responded to about two-dozen reports of counterfeit money used at town businesses.

Police say counterfeit $50 and $100 bills were used as payment in purchasing an item typically costing less than $5.00.

Photos of the people officers are attempting to identify and locate are attached to this story.

Cashiers at Lexington businesses should be aware and to check if currency is counterfeit during a transaction, especially if someone pays with a $50 or $100 bill. Cashiers should to look for security features that are present on printed U.S. currency which include color shifting ink, raised and detailed printing, watermarks, and security thread and ribbons.

Police say many of the counterfeit bills seized as part of these investigations have passed the detection marker test but do not have any additional security features of legitimate U.S. currency.

If you believe counterfeit currency was used during a transaction, do not give the counterfeit currency back to the subject, be a good witness and note the subjects and vehicle involved including the license plate, and contact the Lexington Police Department immediately at 803-359-6260. You also can contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

